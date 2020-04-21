Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.43. 2,066,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

