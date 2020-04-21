Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. 1,220,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07.

