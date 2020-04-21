Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 5,741,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

