Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 5,741,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit