Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 9,263,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,163. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.