Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 17,500,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

