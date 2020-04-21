Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.