Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,994 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $463,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,436. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

