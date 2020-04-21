Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,962,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,310. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

