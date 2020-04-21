Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. 5,501,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.