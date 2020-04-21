Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,869 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 23,664,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,170,520. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

