Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. 1,599,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

