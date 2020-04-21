Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.23. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.