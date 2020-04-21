Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

