Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $4,135,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.83. 22,869,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.24. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,415 shares of company stock valued at $54,051,064. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

