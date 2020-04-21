Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of EIT.UN opened at C$8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

