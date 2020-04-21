Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 44,764,700 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,296. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian raised Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.66.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

