Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $512.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 752,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

