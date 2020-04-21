Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,744. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

