Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.54 Million

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $15.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $14.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $62.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 million to $63.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.67 million, with estimates ranging from $55.48 million to $71.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

CSWC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 251,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,302. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 95,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

