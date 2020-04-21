Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $85.58, 4,096,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,182,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.