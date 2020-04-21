Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lessened by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 7.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

CHTR traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.78. 1,177,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.94. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

