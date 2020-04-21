Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,615,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

