Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.13.

NYSE CB traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. 118,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,515. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

