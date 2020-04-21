Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.54. 23,432,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,156,926. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.