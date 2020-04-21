Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of C stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,294,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

