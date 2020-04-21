Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $234.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

