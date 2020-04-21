Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. 3,142,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,759. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

