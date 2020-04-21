Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 3,142,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

