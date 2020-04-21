Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,812.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Color Platform has a total market cap of $566,598.18 and approximately $26,812.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

