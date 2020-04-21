Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 3,919,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 477,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.