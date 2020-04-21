Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

COM traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. Comptoir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21).

Get Comptoir Group alerts:

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.