Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

In related news, Director David M. Guernsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

