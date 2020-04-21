Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 352.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 534.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92,877 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $123.10. 1,513,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

