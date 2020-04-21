Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $22.50. 74,300,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,595,758. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

