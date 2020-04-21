Credit Suisse Group Lowers HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Price Target to $18.00

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 2,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,201,000 after buying an additional 926,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

