Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.82.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 108,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,274. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

