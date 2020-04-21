Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Danaher by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

