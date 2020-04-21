Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.75. 2,663,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,048. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

