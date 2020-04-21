Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.29 ($82.89).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock traded down €1.76 ($2.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €62.84 ($73.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.18. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.