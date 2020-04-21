David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.