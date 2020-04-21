David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.88. 2,771,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.52 and its 200 day moving average is $318.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.