Desjardins Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $293.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.24.

CP traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

