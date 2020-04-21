Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$113.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.15.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,517. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$108.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total transaction of C$208,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,474,697.92. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares worth $2,469,439.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

