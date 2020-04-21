Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$113.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.15.
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,517. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$108.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
