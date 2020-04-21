Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €35.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.18 ($47.88).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €1.25 ($1.45) on Monday, reaching €27.43 ($31.90). 5,987,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.06. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit