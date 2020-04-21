Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.18 ($47.88).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €1.25 ($1.45) on Monday, reaching €27.43 ($31.90). 5,987,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.06. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

