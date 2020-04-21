Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DBK. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.83 ($6.78).

FRA:DBK traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €5.56 ($6.46). 18,330,368 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.06. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

