Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STJ. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded St. James’s Place to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 997 ($13.11).

Shares of LON STJ traded down GBX 26.40 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 759.40 ($9.99). 1,559,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 810.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,023.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 31.22 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

