Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €12.21 ($14.20). The company had a trading volume of 13,660,226 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.50.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.