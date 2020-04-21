Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.34 ($42.26).

FRA:DWNI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €35.11 ($40.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,838 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.05 and a 200-day moving average of €35.47. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

