Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NYSE D traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

