Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:DGICB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

